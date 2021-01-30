Zacks Investment Research Lowers Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.19.

Shares of VLY opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

In related news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

