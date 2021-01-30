Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHLX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE SHLX opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 282,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

