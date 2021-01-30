Zacks Investment Research Lowers PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) to Hold

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of MPGPF opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. PageGroup has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.82.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

