Zacks Investment Research Lowers NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NantKwest, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company’s product candidates include aNK, haNK and taNK for the treatment of cancers, infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural killer cell. NantKwest, Inc. is headquartered in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California. “

Shares of NK stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 2.61. NantKwest has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47.

In related news, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $461,271.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,975.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 11,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $232,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,207,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,843,117.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 239,531 shares of company stock worth $3,820,174 in the last 90 days. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of NantKwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantKwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantKwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of NantKwest by 21.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NantKwest by 163.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 77,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

NantKwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

