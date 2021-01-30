Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) to Hold

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Kazia Therapeutics stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

