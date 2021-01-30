Zacks Investment Research Lowers GATX (NYSE:GATX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $93.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are upbeat about GATX's efforts to reward its shareholders despite the prevalent coronavirus-led turbulence.In January 2020, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 4.3% to 48 cents per share. Additionally, we are optimistic about GATX's recent buyout of the world’s fourth-largest tank container lessor company — Trifleet Leasing Holding. Through the purchase, GATX has strengthened its railcar leasing operations. Additionally, we are bullish on the sale of its struggling American Steamship segment to Rand Logistics in May 2020. However, business volumes despite the recent improvements are still below the year-ago levels. Notably, the company's bottom line declined in fourth-quarter 2020 due to lower profitability in the Rail North America segment and below-par performance in the Portfolio Management unit.”

NYSE:GATX opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32. GATX has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GATX will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $342,967.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,380.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $676,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,389 shares in the company, valued at $18,744,026.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,528 shares of company stock worth $1,868,303. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

