Zacks Investment Research Lowers ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on ClearPoint Neuro from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $26.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $403.48 million, a P/E ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.42.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. Analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Lucas Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 156,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

