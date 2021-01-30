Zacks Investment Research Lowers CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Hold

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Santander downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.84.

NYSE CX opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $6.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEMEX will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

