Zacks Investment Research Downgrades STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) to Sell

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of SSKN opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.45. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

