Zacks Investment Research Downgrades StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.71. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.21 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StealthGas stock. Towerview LLC boosted its position in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,156 shares during the period. StealthGas comprises 1.9% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Towerview LLC owned approximately 3.05% of StealthGas worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

