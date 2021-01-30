Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Hold

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

Shares of LPRO opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,134,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

