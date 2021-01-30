Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) to Hold

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nidec in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Nidec stock opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Nidec has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 101.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Nidec had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Analysts expect that Nidec will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

