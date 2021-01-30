Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Everi (NYSE:EVRI) to Hold

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EVRI. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Everi has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.23 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,777.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,750 shares of company stock worth $2,053,713. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Everi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Everi by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Everi by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Everi by 97.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

