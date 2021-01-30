Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Denbury (NYSE:DEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 4.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.21. Denbury has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $15,676,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,681,370 shares of company stock valued at $42,191,951 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

