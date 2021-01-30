Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to Hold

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

BANF stock opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,800. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 78.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,929,000 after buying an additional 1,359,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 34.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after buying an additional 164,677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 146.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 133,955 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 117.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after buying an additional 133,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter valued at about $2,375,000. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

