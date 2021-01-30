Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) to Sell

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATCO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. Atlas has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.11 million. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Atlas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlas by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 129,724 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Atlas by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

