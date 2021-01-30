Zacks: Brokerages Expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.12 Million

Brokerages predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report sales of $103.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $115.50 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $335.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $591.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $603.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $897.23 million, with estimates ranging from $801.39 million to $958.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

