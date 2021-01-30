Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.39 Million

Analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post sales of $52.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.22 million and the lowest is $50.81 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $133.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $238.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.04 million to $239.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $339.34 million, with estimates ranging from $305.19 million to $377.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. 2,585,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,764. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 849,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 350,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

