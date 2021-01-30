Zacks: Brokerages Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.62. Simmons First National reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

