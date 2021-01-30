Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.93) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($0.56). Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on RHP. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $142,450.00. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at about $55,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,880,000 after buying an additional 71,520 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.5% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 983,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,179,000 after buying an additional 288,480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,137.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 847,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,049,000 after buying an additional 809,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.9% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,475,000 after buying an additional 212,342 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.85. 627,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $91.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

