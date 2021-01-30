Zacks: Brokerages Expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.14) to $4.10. REGENXBIO posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 254.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to ($3.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $290,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $764,955.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,059 shares of company stock worth $6,600,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 388,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,199. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $54.97.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.