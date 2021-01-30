Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report $77.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.07 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $62.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $285.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.34 million to $289.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $382.36 million, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $390.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

GH opened at $155.50 on Friday. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $168.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.51 and its 200 day moving average is $111.15.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $60,944.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $586,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,129,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,684,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 510,306 shares of company stock valued at $80,723,308. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,620,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,306,000 after buying an additional 411,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after buying an additional 335,960 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $21,374,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Guardant Health by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 307,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

