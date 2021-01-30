Zacks: Brokerages Expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will report $258.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $261.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $256.63 million. Envestnet reported sales of $239.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $992.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $991.15 million to $996.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

ENV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.73. 461,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.23 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.