Zacks: Brokerages Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.08. AutoNation reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AN shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

AutoNation stock opened at $71.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.83.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 15,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $991,265.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,288 shares of company stock worth $10,907,059 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4,790.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.