Zacks: Brokerages Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post $2.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $7.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Shares of ABG stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.61. 175,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,277. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $269.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.56 and a 200 day moving average of $120.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

