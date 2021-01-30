Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Oxford Immunotec Global reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 61.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 21.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 78.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXFD stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $567.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

