Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the highest is $2.17. Kansas City Southern reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KSU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.67. 896,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,461. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $223.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

