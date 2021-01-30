Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Post $1.22 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, 140166 cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.66. The stock had a trading volume of 677,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.23. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $156.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

