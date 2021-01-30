Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to Post $0.53 EPS

Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.56. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

AZN opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.61. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

