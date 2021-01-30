Zacks: Analysts Expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will post $3.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the highest is $3.68 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted sales of $3.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $12.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $14.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Northcoast Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Nomura cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 164,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 99,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% in the third quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,406,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,476. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

