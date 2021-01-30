Zacks: Analysts Expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Brokerages expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to announce sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Mplx posted sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year sales of $7.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,909. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $172,500 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Mplx has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

