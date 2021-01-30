Zacks: Analysts Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will report sales of $15.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.34 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported sales of $15.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $59.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.75 million to $60.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $64.10 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $68.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 57,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

LMRK stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.56. 30,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,277. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The company has a market cap of $294.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

