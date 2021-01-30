Zacks: Analysts Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. General Electric reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

NYSE GE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 109,258,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,732,500. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 104,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 290,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 86,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.