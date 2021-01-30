Zacks: Analysts Expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.39 Million

Analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to report $10.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.68 million. Exagen posted sales of $10.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $39.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $39.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $52.92 million, with estimates ranging from $51.97 million to $54.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%.

XGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 6,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $108,302.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,011. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Exagen by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Exagen by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Exagen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exagen by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XGN stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.70. 17,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

