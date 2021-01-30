Zacks: Analysts Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to Announce -$1.90 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will post earnings per share of ($1.90) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.31). Copa reported earnings of $2.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 187.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($5.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.26) to ($5.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($0.07). Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million.

CPA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of CPA opened at $77.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average is $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Copa has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Copa by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Copa by 270.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Copa by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.