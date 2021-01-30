Zacks: Analysts Expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Post $1.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.10. Chemung Financial posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.21 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

CHMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 387,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $185,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHMG stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,211. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $155.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $41.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.