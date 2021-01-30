Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Royal Gold reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $106.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average of $120.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

