Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.98 Billion

Analysts expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to post $13.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.32 billion to $14.63 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $17.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $54.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.07 billion to $56.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $57.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.07 billion to $58.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.28. 3,636,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.30.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

