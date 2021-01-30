Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.84. Ovintiv posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

Several research firms have commented on OVV. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OVV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,213. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

