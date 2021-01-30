Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) will report sales of $15.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.07 million and the highest is $15.27 million. Gladstone Land reported sales of $13.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year sales of $57.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.98 million to $57.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $65.68 million, with estimates ranging from $65.09 million to $66.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Land.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,214 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAND traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.74. 199,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.37 million, a P/E ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

