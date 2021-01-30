Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report sales of $99.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.40 million to $100.68 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $347.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $419.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $421.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $947.15 million, with estimates ranging from $734.50 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.02. 1,995,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,006. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 992.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.