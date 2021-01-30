Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $759.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report $759.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $714.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $787.20 million. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $8.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

NYSE ALK opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,130 shares of company stock worth $659,102 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,494,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.