Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Given New $68.70 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $63.10 to $68.70 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35. Yum China has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.18.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Yum China by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 109,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.