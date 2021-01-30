Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Trading Down 5.3%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) dropped 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 933,316 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 477,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

YTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Sidoti increased their price target on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Yatra Online by 68.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC grew its position in Yatra Online by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,513 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

