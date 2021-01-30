Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. 245,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 452,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

YTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its position in Yatra Online by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,513 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 68.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 59,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

