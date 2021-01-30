Xtrackers Bloomberg Barclays US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF (BATS:ESCR) Shares Down 0.1%

Xtrackers Bloomberg Barclays US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF (BATS:ESCR)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.61 and last traded at $22.61. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Bloomberg Barclays US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Bloomberg Barclays US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.