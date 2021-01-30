Xpel (OTCMKTS:XPLT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.97

Xpel Inc (OTCMKTS:XPLT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.97 and traded as high as $49.68. Xpel shares last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 246,243 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12.

About Xpel (OTCMKTS:XPLT)

XPEL Technologies Corp. manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

