Xilinx, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xilinx in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will earn $3.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on XLNX. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. 140166 reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

XLNX stock opened at $130.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Xilinx by 0.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 11.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Xilinx by 13.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

