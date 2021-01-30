Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Workday posted sales of $976.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $68,930,000. Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 113.2% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 400,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,060,000 after acquiring an additional 212,440 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,839,000 after acquiring an additional 103,396 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,419.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 90,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,550,000 after acquiring an additional 84,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 58.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 208,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,752,000 after acquiring an additional 76,447 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.53. 2,835,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,547. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $259.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of -121.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.12.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

