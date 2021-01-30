WOM Protocol Price Up 2% Over Last Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $17.49 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00068397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.39 or 0.00906106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00052866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.32 or 0.04685807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018421 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028125 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.